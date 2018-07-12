Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death at Cumberland Street hotel

Thunder Bay police are investigating the sudden death of a 25-year-old woman at the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street.

Police were called to the hotel at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday with reports of an injured woman.

The woman was located, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been provided.

Police continue to hold the scene as the Major Crimes Unit investigates the circumstances of the woman's death.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.