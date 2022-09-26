Thunder Bay police investigating north-side weekend homicide
Police said the victim was pronounced dead in hospital after an apparent assault on the city’s north side early Saturday morning.
Police in Thunder Bay are investigating a homicide after a southern Ontario man died over the weekend.
In a Monday news release, police said the victim died after an apparent assault on the city's north side early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a residential address on the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just after 1 a.m.
The injured man was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim is a 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., but the man's name has not been released.
The police service's major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination is said to be pending.