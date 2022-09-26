Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay police investigating north-side weekend homicide

Police said the victim was pronounced dead in hospital after an apparent assault on the city’s north side early Saturday morning.
Police in Thunder Bay are investigating a homicide after a southern Ontario man died over the weekend.

In a Monday news release, police said the victim died after an apparent assault on the city's north side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a residential address on the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just after 1 a.m.

The injured man was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim is a 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., but the man's name has not been released.

The police service's major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination is said to be pending.

