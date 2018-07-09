Thunder Bay police charge 20-year-old driver after vehicle collides with 2 motorcycles

A 20-year-old driver was charged with making an unsafe turn Saturday night in Thunder Bay, Ont., after a reported collision with two motorcyclists.

Officers were called to the intersection of Cumberland Street N and Villa Street on Friday around 11:30 p.m. A blue Hyundai turned left onto Villa Street, directly into the path of two oncoming northbound motorcycles, according to Thunder Bay police.

Both motorcycles hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said, and were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

According to a written statement, the driver and a passenger in the Hyundai were uninjured.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police, to contact investigators at the Thunder Bay Police Service.