Two people face drug charges after police search Thunder Bay, Ont., residence

A 43-year-old woman from Thunder Bay and a 34-year-old man from Sudbury are both facing numerous drug charges after police searched a home on Cumberland Street N. this week.

Police said an investigation led officers to search the residence just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, police found a large quantity of illicit drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia and about $10,000 in Canadian currency. Weapons including knives and bear spray were also found inside the residence.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $20,000.

Both of the accused face charges of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both appeared in court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.