New program provides financial boost to businesses in NWO adapting to online and remote working realities

A new funding program is giving businesses in northwestern Ontario some financial relief as they work to improve their online presence and adopt work-from-home solutions as the economic fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Despite only having its "soft launch" during the first week of September, the COVID-19 Technology Adoption Fund (CTAF) has already piqued the interest of many organizations in the region.

"The response has been absolutely overwhelming and even very much surprising myself with the extent of the response," said Jeff Coull, the director of information and communication technology at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre (NOIC).

Coull says there are already about 70 organizations from northwestern Ontario with whom he has either spoken or arranged a consultation meeting in the coming weeks.

The CTAF fund will provide financial support for any for-profit businesses, municipalities, Indigenous communities and start-ups that are looking to implement digital technology solutions or adopt remote work solutions. Coull says 75 per cent of the costs of an approved project, up to a maximum of $10,000, will be covered by the funding.

There have been two types of projects that organizations have expressed interest in, according to Coull.

"It is supporting almost a second wave of online development. So when COVID first hit, there was that first wave, that immediate rush of getting online right away as quickly as possible. And then things have settled down a little bit. Now people are trying to find some of those gaps or some of those things that might have been rushed initially and they're looking to come in and refine their online approach."

"Then the second [type of project] is that the CTAF program also supports remote workstations. So we have a lot of organizations applying to transition their employees from desktops to laptops," Coull added.

Other examples of eligible projects include costs to develop website and social media strategies, software procurement, hardware supporting remote work and related training.

Coull says administering this program has also helped the innovation centre build relationships with organizations outside larger municipalities.

"We're getting a lot better penetration into some of those small businesses that are located outside of Thunder Bay than we got with any of our other programs. So I feel like from that extent, it's also been quite successful as well."

The deadline for the completion of the project is March 1, 2021, but Coull is encouraging businesses to reach out as soon as possible.

More information on the application and eligibility can be found here.