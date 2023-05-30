Thunder Bay's ready for busy cruise ship season with more ships on the horizon

Thunder Bay has said goodbye to the first cruise ship that docked for the 2023 season, but there are plenty left to come.

The Viking Octantis opened the season with a multi-day stop at Pool 6 last weekend. And city tourism manager Paul Pepe said a total of 15 cruise ship stops by four different ships have been booked for this season.

"The Octantis and the sister ship the Polaris are both here in port throughout the year, and then we have Hapag-Lloyd's Hanseatic Inspiration arriving for the first of two visits on June 5," he said. "And then we have American Queen Voyages returning with the Ocean Navigator on June 10."

And next year is looking even better: Pepe said so far, 24 stops by five ships have been booked for the 2024 cruise season.

"Definitely we're seeing a huge increase in activity amongst the global discovery cruising industry," Pepe said. "They're discovering the Great Lakes, and more specifically, they're discovering Lake Superior and Thunder Bay."

"That market is definitely picking up, and judging by what we hear in terms of the occupancy rates on board these vessels, they're all selling well, and people are really interested to learn more about the Great Lakes."

"So the future is looking optimistic for for this new brand of tourism."

And when the next ship arrives on June 5, passengers will have another attraction to visit: the Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay plans to have its new dockside market up-and-running by then.

The market, which was announced earlier this month, will be located in a fenced-off area west of the cruise ship dock, near the Alexander Henry museum ship.

The market will pop-up when cruise ships are docked there, giving local businesses and artisans a chance to sell their wares directly to passengers.

"We've brought in a load of earth and and levelled out the area," museum chair Wally Peterson said. "We've put down sod on the area, and we're watering it and and getting it all set down and and ready."

"All I'm waiting for now is the gravel ... to put the path in that we're going to have, and we're expecting that in the next couple of days."

Peterson said about 15 vendors have shown interest in participating so far.

"We're looking forward to the next ships," Peterson said.