Thunder Bay company fined for doing work on Crown land without permits

A Thunder Bay company has been fined $15,000 after pleading guilty to doing work on Crown land without a permit.

In a media release issued last week, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the fines were imposed on Hockenhull Land and Cattle Company during a court proceeding in March.

The fines stem from work the company was doing between October 2017 and November 2018.

The MNRF said the company excavated a strip of Crown land, removing soil and aggregate, without first obtaining a permit under the Aggregate Resources Act.

After the grade of the land was lowered, the company deposited a layer of gravel in the spot; the work was intended to be part of landscaping for a tourist facility on Kashabowie Lake, the MNRF said.

However, written permission under the Public Lands Act is required to deposit material on Crown land, and no written authorization was obtained, the MNRF said.

The company was fined $5,000 under the Public Lands Act, and $10,000 under the Aggregate Resources Act.

The case was heared in Thunder Bay court on March 3.