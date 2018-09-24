Long-running Thunder Bay concert venue finds new home

A long-running Thunder Bay concert venue has found a new home.

But Crocks won't be going far, owner Frank Loffredo said.

"We're just moving all our Crocks-branded events over to Red River Road," he said. "It's around the corner — we're still downtown Port Arthur, where we've always been."

Still downtown

For the last nine years, Crocks has been operating out of 16 Cumberland St. S.

As of Oct. 5, however, they'll be based out of the NV Nightclub building at 228 Red River Rd.

"Their operation is a little bit different, and it really revolves around late night Friday and Saturday," Loffredo said. "I've been progressively going, like the rest of North America, with concerts starting early."

"Five years ago, I would never have imagined a band ending at 11 o'clock," he said. "Now, it's pretty commonplace."

Under the new arrangement, Loffredo said, Crocks shows will end early enough for NV to continue to run its late-night events afterward, Loffredo said.

"It's a win-win for both of us," he said. "They're not going to clash with what we're doing."

Bigger venue

There are other advantages to the new spot, too, Loffredo said. There's no daytime operation at NV, so bands can set up and do sound checks in the afternoon. The venue is slightly bigger, and can be configured for both large shows and smaller, intimate performances.

"I guarantee you, the intimate shows will sound even better, and the big shows are going to sound great," Loffredo said.

There's also more room above the stage, as well, he said.

"This is a high stage," Loffredo said. 'You can do more with lighting, more with production."

Sound upgrades

Loffredo said work is underway to upgrade the sound system in the new spot, and shows will start at the new location on Oct. 5, with a performance by Merkules.

The final show at the Cumberland Street location will be Saturday night, when Dear Rouge, The Treble and Modern Space will take the stage.

"This is definitely, I feel, an upgrade for the music scene in Thunder Bay," Loffredo said. "The Crocks brand is going to be the Crocks brand. We're the same team that's been bringing you events forever, and it's four walls with a stage."