Tropical depression Cristobal to bring rain to northern Ontario this week

Parts of northern Ontario should brace for heavy rain this week as a tropical storm reaches the region.

The storm, known as Cristobal, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, and has since become a tropical depression as it continues to move north.

It's expected to reach northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

"It shouldn't be too bad for Thunder Bay," said Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "But areas east of Thunder Bay, notably Marathon, along the north shore to Wawa, could get more rain than Thunder Bay."

Kimbell said anywhere from 20 to 60 millimetres of rain could fall in those areas. Thunder Bay is on the western edge of the storm's projected path, so at this point, Kimbell said, the city isn't expected to see as much rain.

Winds won't be "anywhere near tropical storm strength" by the time Cristobal reaches northern Ontario.

"Really, for most people, it'll just be a rainy day," he said. "It won't really appear, or feel, like anything other than that."

Kimbell said a tropical depression reaching the region is a rare thing.

"First of all, it's pretty early in the season to begin with," he said. "We've already had three tropical systems already, so it's already above average."

"And then secondly, it's pretty unusual for a storm to be making its way all the way up the Mississippi valley, across Wisconsin, and across Lake Superior. It's very unusual."

"You really have to have fairly unique circumstances to allow this to happen."