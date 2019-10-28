Thunder Bay property crime down in 2020, but drop offset by assaults, homicides: StatsCan

While property crime in Thunder Bay saw a drop last year, the decrease was offset by an increase in drug trafficking, assaults, and homicides, Statistics Canada's new Crime Severity Index (CSI) states.

The new CSI report was released on Friday. The index weighs different crimes based on their severity and was designed as a way to compare different jurisdictions more effectively.

The report shows Thunder Bay had an overall Crime Severity Index of 93.8 in 2020, which marked a drop of eight per cent over 2019.

However, the drop is entirely due to non-violent crime rates falling; the report shows that the city's non-violent Crime Severity Index in 2020 was down 26 per cent from 2019.

The city's violent Crime Severity Index, however, was 152.5 in 2020, up four per cent from the previous year; it was the second-highest violent crime rate in Canada, behind Winnipeg.

"2020 was a significantly different year than most, given the circumstances really surrounding the pandemic, that had such a huge impact on all communities," Chris Adams, the Thunder Bay Police Service's director of communications and technology, said. "But when we look at the numbers for Thunder Bay from a policing public safety standpoint, you can definitely see the impact of the pandemic on the numbers that resulted from statistics."

Pandemic restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders and business closures, meant property crimes, and other non-violent crime, dropped, Adams said. For example, he said city police saw a "dramatic decrease" in break-and-enters and thefts under $5,000.

Violent crime was another matter, however, with assaults rising last year, Adams said.

In addition, the city recorded the highest homicide rate per capita among census metropolitan areas in 2020. It was the fifth year in a row Thunder Bay had the highest rate of homicides per 100,000 people.

In 2020, Thunder Bay had eight homicides, which works out to a rate of 6.35 per 100,000, StatsCan said.

"It certainly confirms many of the things that we suspect as far as the origin of crime," Adams said. "We know the violent crime, for example, in this community very often occurs between people who are known to each other."

"So we know there's a significant social aspect to that," he said. "Those statistics actually help us to kind of evaluate where we're going as far as community involvement, especially with our social partners in some of the social services. to try to address some of this violence."

Charges related to guns, gangs, and drugs were also a concern in 2020, Adams said.

"The community has a number of people who are being taken advantage of, essentially by criminal elements from out of town who are really preying on their substance dependency," he said. "So we know that is something that we see. We see it statistically as being an issue."

The CSI report also shows an increase in impaired driving from 2019 to 2020.

"That really tells us that once again, there's a lot of work that has to be done both on the continued enforcement that we do, but also the educational component," Adams said.

Across Canada, the CSI decreased eight per cent from 2019 to 2020, the report states, and the 2020 Canadian CSI of 73.4 is 11 per cent lower than it was in 2010.

In 2020, police reported more than two million Criminal Code incidents, not including traffic offences; that's 195,000 less than 2019, StatsCan said.

The drop is, much like in Thunder Bay, largely attributable to fewer property crimes: Canada-wide, there was a drop of 16 per cent in the number of break-and-enters, 20 per cent in theft under $5,000, 18 per cent in robbery, and 36 per cent in shoplifting under $5,000, the report states.

Police-reported hate crimes rose by 27 per cent in 2020 (2,669 incidents) when compared to 2019 (1,951 incidents).