Residents return to Red Lake Ont., as crews work to restore power

Residents of Red Lake Ont., continue to return to the town after a forest fire, known as Red Lake 49, forced them to leave the community for almost a week.

Evacuees who were flown to Thunder Bay arrived back in the town on Monday. Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota climbed onboard each flight to welcome home the passengers, who cheered in happiness, said municipal officials.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said Tuesday the fire is now "100 per cent contained" and under control, however officials are warning the fire remains an "active suppression area".

MNRF officials are asking residents travelling on Highway 618 to "go slow and proceed with caution," and to be aware of the danger the fire still presents to the community.

"The public should not enter the fire. Trees with weakened roots systems could fall over and injure you. There will be visible smoke in the interior of this fire for some time. Any public presence in the fire area will hinder suppression efforts," the MNRF said in a written statement Tuesday.

According to the MNRF, 15 firefighting crews are still actively working in the area, but firefighting operations, personnel and equipment will be demobilized over the next few days.

As firefighters continue to suppress hot spots in the area, hydro crews are also working to restore the lines damaged by the fire.

Enbridge Gas officials said crews started to restore natural gas service in the area on Monday, starting with essential community services. In a statement online, officials said the process could take three to four days to return full service to homes and businesses in the town.

While some hydro and phone lines were damaged by the fire, no homes or businesses were directly damaged, mayor Mota said.

Madsen was among the areas hardest hit by the fire and restoring power there could take up to five days, municipal officials said Monday. However, Bell fibre optic services were restored on Tuesday.

Forest fire hazard now moderate to low in the region

The MNRF said Tuesday more resources are set to enter the Nipigon 45 fire area over the next few days, as the 6678 hectare blaze rages on.

The fire is about 35 kilometres west of Eabametoong First Nation. Poor air quality because of smoke from the fire meant about 550 people had to leave the community and are currently being hosted in Thunder Bay, Timmins and Kapuskasing.

Harvey Yesno, the chief of Eabametoong, said Monday he's waiting for word that the Nipigon 45 forest fire is under control before evacuees from the community head home.

The MNRF said the Nipigon 45 fire behaviour has been low in recent days due to scattered showers and high relative humidity values in the area.

As of Tuesday, the fire hazard in the northwest region is mainly moderate to low, according to the MNRF, with the exception of some pockets of high fire hazard conditions in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon areas.

According to the ministry, there are 21 active fires in the region, but only Nipigon 45 fire is listed as not under control.