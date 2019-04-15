Thunder Bay police search for suspect reportedly involved in Copperfin Credit Union robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who is allegedly connected to a robbery of a credit union on the city's south side.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Copperfin Credit Union at 318 Syndicate Avenue South on Friday, April 12 for a robbery that had occurred at around 9:45 a.m.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), officers learned that a male suspect had entered the credit union and demanded money from a teller.

The accused fled from the credit union in a northbound direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police described the male suspect as wearing a black high visibility construction jacket with green stripes, black pants, black gloves and work boots at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.