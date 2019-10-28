Thunder Bay police charge 49-year-old man over credit union robbery
A 49-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a credit union in Thunder Bay, police said.
Robbery occurred May 14 at Bay Credit Union on Cumberland Street North
The robbery occurred just after 1 p.m. on May 14, at the Bay Credit Union on Cumberland Street North.
Police said the suspect had entered the credit union armed with a knife, demanded cash and then fled on foot.
On Tuesday, police said investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who was arrested as he sat in a vehicle outside a residence on Moodie Street East.
The man has been charged with robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent and failure to comply with an undertaking.
The accused remains in custody and is due back in court on May 19.