'Interesting times' for Ontario craft beer, brewer says

The president and CEO of a Northwestern Ontario microbrewery says between steel and aluminum tariffs, and Ontario's new buck-a-beer challenge, these are "interesting times" for craft beer in the province.

"It certainly poses challenges that we have to figure out how to mitigate, and how to work with," said Taras Manzie of Kenora's Lake of the Woods Brewing Company. "And then be very in tune with our cost structure, and ... how we're selling beer, what events we're doing."

"It's just a big puzzle," he said. "The pieces have to fall into place for us to be able to keep moving."

Manzie said Lake of the Woods won't be taking part in Ontario's buck-a-beer challenge.

The challenge was announced Tuesday by the Doug Ford government. It isn't mandatory, but rather allows breweries to cut the price of certain bottles or cans of beer to $1 if they choose to do so. In return, they'd receive promotional incentives and advertising advantages at LCBO stores; there aren't any financial incentives.

Prior to the announcement, the cheapest a bottle or can of beer could sell for in Ontario was $1.25. Manzie notes not many breweries sold that low.

"I'm not sure you're going to see anyone be able to take up that challenge just based on the costs of producing beer," he said, adding the $1 cost is "unattainable" for Lake of the Woods.

"Unless we're going to lose money to put out beer for a dollar, which isn't very fiscally responsible for the company, we won't be able to do it," he said.

Many Ontario craft brewers have echoed that, saying the buck-a-beer price is likely only manageable by large-scale, international breweries.

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company says craft breweries facing increasing production costs. (Lake of the Woods Brewing Company/Facebook)

Production costs going up

Meanwhile, costs will likely rise, as well, due to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States, Manzie said.

"They're talking about, depending on the supplier, the cost of a can going up by about two cents," Manzie said, adding the steel tariff will have an impact on kegs and other equipment.

"Two cents a can doesn't sound a whole pile, but when you're buying them in lots of 155,000, and repeated lots, selling millions of cans of beer, it certainly all adds up," he said.

And those aren't the only rising costs, Manzie said: the cost for grain, hops, other ingredients, labour, and transportation are rising, as well.

The good news, though, is Manzie fully expects Lake of the Woods customers to stay loyal.

"We have a very loyal customer base, all over Northwestern Ontario, into Manitoba," he said. "I think that those that see the buck a beer for what it is get it, and they're interested in supporting local."