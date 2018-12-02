CP Holiday Train to arrive in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday night

The annual CP Holiday Train is heading back to northwestern Ontario this weekend and making a stop in Thunder Bay on Sunday night for another fun, festive, musical performance by various artists.

This year three artists — Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott — will be performing on the train's stage and encouraging audiences to bring donations of non-perishable food items to help local food banks and families over the festive season.

This year, the train will stop at the CP train depot track on Syndicate Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 2. Musical performances will begin at 8:45 p.m. and end at 9: 15 p.m.

The event is free to attend and local food banks will be set up at each stop to collect donations to ensure those in need have enough to eat this holiday season.

The full CP Holiday Train schedule can be found here.