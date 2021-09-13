COVID-19 case associated with Westgate high school announced

A case of COVID-19 associated with a Thunder Bay, Ont., high school has been confirmed.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said Monday an individual "associated with" Westgate CVI has tested positive for the virus.

No further details about the case were provided.

The TBDHU said it was working with Lakehead Public Schools to manage any potential exposures in the school or in related settings, such as school buses.

Anyone identified as being high-risk will be contacted by the TBDHU; those who aren't directly contacted are considered low risk, the TBDHU said.