COVID-19 variant confirmed in Thunder Bay district

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed the first COVID-19 variant in its service area.

The case was confirmed Friday, and the TBDHU said the affected individual resides in the Thunder Bay area.

"This is the first indication that we have a variant in our area," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the TBDHU's medical officer of health. "This is unfortunate but not surprising, as the variants are increasing in numbers across Ontario."

"Variants of concern of the COVID-19 virus are known to spread more easily and quickly," she said. "This reinforces the importance of prevention measures. Stay at home as much as possible, interact only with those in your household, immediately isolate if you get symptoms and get tested. When you are outside your home, abide by all

the measures to protect yourself and to protect others."

The TBDHU said public health officials have been in contact with the individual, and are investigating possible exposure to people identified as close contacts.