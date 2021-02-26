COVID-19 variant first discovered in the U.K. found in Dryden area: NWHU

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the U.K. has been detected in the Dryden area, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Friday.

The case is the first-reported COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC) in the NWHU's service area, but there is no evidence that it's linked to a rise in COVID-19 cases there, a media release issued Friday states.

"VOCs are known to spread much faster than non-variant COVID-19," Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health for the NWHU, said in a statement. "When a virus spreads within a day or two, instead of a week or two, many people can become infected and further spread the virus quickly."

"This means it is more likely that someone will be severely ill simply because so many more people are impacted," she said. "Also, there is some evidence that this variant can increase the risk of death."

Young Hoon said the case "should not be cause for panic, but it is a wake-up call to all residents to take prevention measures seriously."

The case was previously reported to the NWHU, but was determined to be a COVID-19 variant after being examined at a public health lab.

The individual has followed all isolation measures, the NWHU said.