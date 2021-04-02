COVID-19 vaccine supplies a challenge for Thunder Bay: DeMille

Irregular shipments of COVID-19 vaccines is making it difficult for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) to plan immunization clinics.

TBDHU medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said lately, the TBDHU is receiving about two-thirds the number of Pfizer doses they expected to receive.

Moderna shipments are larger, but the problem there is the TBDHU doesn't know exactly when Moderna shipments are going to arrive; in some cases, Moderna shipments arrive a week or more later than expected, she said.

Further, the TBDHU has no details on AstraZeneca vaccine shipments at all, DeMille said.

"We hear that there's going to be more [AstraZeneca] shipped out to pharmacies, to primary care," she said. "But we actually don't have any details on what that's going to look like for us."

This all makes it very difficult to plan immunization clinics, DeMille said.

"We're good for this week, and we've got a lot planned for next week," she said. "But looking ahead, it's hard to make the commitment when we're not sure when the vaccine is going to come, and exactly how much it's going to be."

DeMille said another concern is that some people are reluctant to get the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports of blood clotting, something DeMille said is "very rare."

"I think that's really unfortunate," DeMille said. "It is a very effective vaccine."

And while the number of new daily cases in the Thunder Bay district has fallen recently, DeMille said numbers remain high elsewhere in Ontario, and in Canada. The effect those numbers will have on Thunder Bay remains to be seen.

"I sort of have this an analogy that it feels like we're in some sort of boat on Lake Superior or something, and there's a really black cloud on the horizon," DeMille said. "That's what I see when I look at the rest of Ontario, and I look at the rest of the country."

"There's many really-significant things happening as it relates to COVID-19," she said. "And it's really hard to predict exactly how that's going to impact us here."

DeMille said about one-third of the population in the TBDHU region has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

And while that will give the city and region some protection, DeMille said how much of a difference it will make remains unknown.

"When I look at, for example, how we did in the first wave, a year ago, when I look at how we did in the second ... we definitely did better than the rest of Ontario at that time, and better than the GTA," she said. "There's many factors why we would naturally do a bit better than the the the GTA."

"Those are still at play here, and that will help us," DeMille said. "Of course, we've gone through a couple of months of ... our own difficulties with COVID-19, and so we know that bad things can happen here. But I think we still have a very good chance of doing relatively well in the next month or two."