34 new cases of COVID-19, one more death reported Friday by Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday, bringing the region's active case count to 127.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 29 of Friday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, while five are in Indigenous communities.

The majority of Friday's cases — 23 — are the result of close contact, the TBDHU said. Seven are due to travel outside fo the region, while four are under investigation.

One more death was also reported by the TBDHU on Friday.

The TBDHU's announcement came a few hours after an appearance by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille on CBC's Superior Morning, during which she expressed concern over the rising number of cases in the district.

DeMille said case numbers are "uncomfortably high."

"I wish they were lower," she said. "I am concerned that we're going to see a rise in cases overall, especially as we approach the holidays, and that could be quite challenging for us."

DeMille said recent case numbers are partly due to people travelling outside of northwestern Ontario, and bringing the virus back with them.

"We did have those some significant introduction, obviously, into the school setting, in particular elementary schools where we're seeing spread ... both in the classes and on the buses," DeMille said. "The kids are then sort of passing it on to others. And that's been a big, a big driver of our spread, let's say, in the last month."

"They pass it on to others in their home," she said. "If they're getting together with other people, perhaps another family, perhaps their extended family, perhaps their friends, then it's passing on to those friends. And then we continue to see the transmission of the virus, even from those people to others."

DeMille said 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the district in November were in people under age 19, and most of those were children under age 10.

The number of youth aged 5-11 getting a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is rising, however, DeMille said, with "close to" 20 per cent of district youth in that age group having received one dose of a vaccine as of Thursday.

The TBDHU is also recommending people avoid non-essential travel to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

DeMille also expressed concern with global travel, particularly given the new Omicron variant, which she said had likely "already spread considerably" prior to it being officially recognized and announced last week.

"I heard that there was a recent [Omicron] case in Minnesota," DeMille said. "So it makes me even a little bit more nervous there."

"We know that people have returned [to] the Thunder Bay Area or the district," she said. "That is concerning. And people who have traveled really do need to ... take extra precautions, too, so that if they have brought the virus back, that they're not spreading it to others."

The CDC's COVID-19 data tracker currently lists all but one county in Minnesota as having "high" community transmission of the virus; Lake of the Woods county is listed as having "substantial" community transmission.

"When you look at Duluth and Lake County or Cook County, which are the ones next to the border, you could see Duluth having a significantly-higher case number and ... more community transmission," DeMille said. "They do not have the basic public health measures that we have in here in terms of the masking and screening."

"And they do have a bit of a lower immunization rate," she said. "So they have conditions that promote broader spread among people."

That means, DeMille said, that people visiting Duluth have a "much higher risk" of being exposed to COVID-19, and potentially bringing the virus back to northwestern Ontario.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced four new cases four new cases of the virus in its service area on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in its region to 17.

Two of Friday's new cases are in the Kenora area, while the Rainy River and Sioux Lookout regions have one new case each.