14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 10 of the cases are due to close contact, three have no known exposure, and one remains under investigation.

Eleven cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, two are in district communities, and one is in an Indigenous community.

Eleven more cases were also listed as resolved on Wednesday, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 94.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.

The case is in the Dryden-Red Lake area.

There are currently 16 active cases of the virus in the NWHU district.