COVID-19 outbreak at St. Martin school now includes 20 cases: TBDHU

A Thunder Bay school will remain closed to in-person learning until at least Nov. 29, as the number of COVID-19 cases associated with the school rises.

In a letter released on Monday evening, Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille said the outbreak at St. Martin Elementary School had grown to include 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, six classroom cohorts, including childcare, and six school bus cohorts were directly affected, and the virus was spreading among close contacts, DeMille wrote.

The school held a drive-through testing event on Saturday, DeMille stated, with more than 180 people associated with the school being tested. So far, all test results are negative, although a "small number" of results are still pending.

"Overall, this is good news as it shows that there wasn't broader exposure in the school setting outside of the cohorts currently identified," DeMille's letter states.

5 new cases Tuesday: TBDHU

On Tuesday, the TBDHU confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Four of the cases are due to close contact, and one remains under investigation.

One of the new cases is in a district community, while the other four are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. No further details were provided.

Two more cases were also listed as resolved; as of Tuesday morning, there were 33 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Also this week, the TBDHU announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged 5 to 11 would be available for booking starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

The vaccine will be given at the TBDHU's clinic at the CLE Coliseum in Thunder Bay, as well as TBDHU-run clinics in some district communities.

Appointments can be made through the provincial vaccine booking system.