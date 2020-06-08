Low risk of COVID-19 transmission at Pioneer Ridge nursing home, says Thunder Bay health unit official

The medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the spread of COVID-19 in one of the city's long-term care facilities is unlikely, despite an employee there testing positive.

A new case of the virus was confirmed on the weekend, when an employee of Pioneer Ridge tested positive.

Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU, said in an interview Monday on CBC's Superior Morning the case was confirmed through what she called "enhanced surveillance testing."

"They were directed to test their staff, and I believe it's going to be every two weeks in the month of June," DeMille said. "When the results came in, obviously, there was one that was positive."

DeMille said the TBDHU is following-up on the case, and has spoken with the individual, as well as other staff members at the facility.

"As we gather the facts … I was very reassured by a number of things that came forward with that," she said. "This individual doesn't have any symptoms."

"Generally, people who don't have any symptoms are less-likely to be infectious," DeMille said.

DeMille said measures implemented in recent months to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care homes like Pioneer Ridge will also help reduce the risk of an outbreak.

DeMille said the TBDHU is still contact tracing, and checking to see if anyone else at the facility is showing symptoms.

DeMille said she's "very reassured at the present time."

"But at the same time, of course, it's still a work in progress, we're still getting more information."

The Pioneer Ridge positive case was one of two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay on the weekend; the other case is a man in his 30s, who has been hospitalized.

The TBDHU is currently investigating that case, as well, and no further details were immediately provided.

The two new cases bring the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area to four.

DeMille said the TBDHU is also following up with the Thunder Bay District Jail after two COVID-19 cases in the Kenora Jail were confirmed by the Northwestern Health Unit on the weekend.

"There is that kind of surveillance testing happening in correctional facilities, as well," she said. "We will be following up, because I'm not sure … what has been done with the correctional facilities around here."

"I have a little bit of a nervousness about that," she said. "But we will see."