Second COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Martin School

A second COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Thunder Bay's St. Martin School.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced the new case Tuesday night.

Parents, guardians, and staff of the affected cohort have been notified.

This is the second COVID-19 case at St. Martin School announced this week. The TBDHU also announced a case at the school on Monday, which affected one student cohort, and one school bus cohort.

The TBDHU said it's investigating if the two cases are related.

No further details about either case have been provided.

New cases

In terms of Wednesday's new cases, the TBDHU confirmed three new cases of the virus in its service area.

Two of the cases are due to close contact, and one is under investigation. All three are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Three cases were also listed as resolved. As of Wednesday, there were 12 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.