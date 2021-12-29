More than 100 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday across all of northwestern Ontario

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with one more person being hospitalized as a result of the virus.

Of the new cases, 67 were in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, while the other two cases were in district communities.

The health unit also reported 12 of the new cases were due to household contacts, 17 due to other close contacts, five due to travel outside northwestern Ontario, three cases had no known exposure, while the remaining 32 cases are pending.

Seven cases were resolved, according to the daily update, meaning there are currently 215 active cases in the district.

The update comes just one day after the Thunder Bay District Health Unit issued a press release saying they were shifting their case management strategy after a considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and of the Omicron variant in the district.

Northwestern Health Unit announces 34 new cases

Meanwhile, the active case count in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has jumped to 220, as the health unit reported 34 new cases on Wednesday.

Those cases are spread out across the region, with:

11 new cases in the Dryden health hub area.

9 new cases in the Red Lake health hub.

6 new cases in the Sioux Lookout area.

6 new cases in the Kenora health hub.

1 new case in the Emo health hub area.

1 new case in the Fort Frances health hub.

In recent days, the Northwestern Health Unit also issued a press release warning that the Omicron variant "is likely in all local communities, and notes that community transmission appears to be happening."

In that release, the NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon encouraged people to get their booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it's the best way to protect oneself from getting sick and requiring hospitalization.

Record number of cases announced in Ontario

Across the entire province, Ontario is reporting a new pandemic-high of 10,436 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, up to 726 from 491 the previous day, and 420 last Wednesday.

There are 190 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, compared to 168 at the same time last week.

Three more people have died across the province, pushing the official toll to 10,171 in the province.