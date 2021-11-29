40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay on Monday

Forty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the district to 93.

The TBDHU said 28 of Monday's new cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside the region, and four have no known exposure. Seven remain under investigation.

All cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

The TBDHU also announced an outbreak at Thunder Bay's St. Ignatius High School on the weekend.

Two people associated with the school have tested positive for the virus, and one of them likely caught the virus at the school, the TBDHU said.

All close contacts have been notified, and affected classes and cohorts have been dismissed.

School cases rising

The school remains open, but the TBDHU said additional measures will be taken as required.

A number of other Thunder Bay public schools also have active COVID-19 cases:

Woodcrest Public School (two cases)

Ecole Gron Morgan Public School (three cases)

Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School (one case)

Kingsway Park Public School (one case)

Hammarskjold High School (one case)

Westgate CVI (two cases)

Meanwhile, two Thunder Bay Catholic elementary schools also have active cases of the virus.

There are currently five cases at St. Ann and a number of cases at St. Martin.

The exact number of active cases at St. Martin was unclear on Monday.

The Catholic board's website listed the total as being 22 on Monday morning, but a letter to the school community from TBDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille stated there had been, "27 cases to date associated with the school and related settings."

St. Martin students back in class Monday

CBC has contacted both the Catholic board and TBDHU for clarification on the number of active cases at St. Martin, but has not yet received a response.

An outbreak at St. Martin was declared earlier this month, resulting in the school being temporarily closed to in-person learning.

However, DeMille's letter stated the school was re-opening on Monday, Nov. 29 (although cohorts with COVID-19 cases won't return to the school until cleared by public health).

"All the recent cases were from the impacted cohorts and can be linked to previous cases and all were isolating as per the instructions provided by public health," the letter stated. "No additional cohorts were identified as having had an exposure."

Jennifer Fedun's son Cole is enrolled at St. Martin. Cole, she said, is immunocompromised; he has asthma and spent time in a pediatric ICU at SickKids hospital when he was younger.

She said concerns over COVID-19 have led to some stressful days for Cole, but the school "bent over backwards" to accommodate him, even allowing Cole to eat lunch by himself in the principal's office.

Fedun said she was happy the school switched to online learning during the recent outbreak, but a return to school Monday is causing more anxiety.

"I can't tell you the angst that that created in Cole," she said. "He was also like, 'I'm not going back yet.'"

Fedun said she isn't sure yet what she and her family will do.

"I have a call in at the health unit because I wanted to kind of know a bit more information," she said. "I know there's privacy issues, but at the same time, it's one thing to know that all this started because it was [an] old case ... and it wasn't spread among the other kids."

New cases announced by NWHU

"But I don't know that," Fedun said. "I don't know if it was an isolated incident that kind of perpetuated itself."

Fedun said Cole has received his first vaccine dose, with a second booked for January. Despite that, however, she's concerned over what she said is a delay in relaying information about COVID-19 cases in schools out to the school's community.

"It's really hard to make decisions when you feel like ... you're not getting everything to make an informed decision," she said. "That's really hard because I don't want to put my child in a position where I feel he's not 100 per cent safe, even though I'm doing everything I can to keep him safe."

Also, on Saturday, the TBDHU declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Step by Step Child Care on Arthur Street.

Two individuals associated with the centre have tested positive for COVID-19, with at least one of them likely catching the virus at the centre.

The TBDHU said anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by public health.

Also Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced five new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Three of the cases are in the Sioux Lookout area, and two are in the Dryden-Red Lake area.

There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.