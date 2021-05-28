Thunder Bay health unit confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases, highest count in over a month

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total in over a month.

Seventeen of the cases are considered close contact, while one is still under investigation.

Three of the new cases are in district communities, one is in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area, and 14 are in First Nation communities.

The Geraldton District Hospital reported 17 of the new cases as being within the Greenstone area and its surrounding First Nation communities. The hospital reported 19 active cases in the Greenstone area.

The health unit also confirmed Friday that a previously reported case has been detected as a variant of concern (VOC). All COVID-19-positive specimens in Ontario are tested for mutations present on VOCs. This testing occurs after the positive result is reported to public health.

As of Friday, there were 33 active cases in the district. Four were also reported as resolved.

The health unit reported no new COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday morning.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) reported Friday that the hospital currently has 13 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, four are in the intensive care unit. The current overall hospital occupancy is approximately 71 percent.

To date, TBRHSC has received a total of six patient transfers from Manitoba to assist them with their capacity issues.

NWHU cases decline

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit has reported one new COVID-19 case in its catchment area. The new case was reported in the Kenora health hub, which now has the highest total number of active cases out of the eight NWHU health hubs at 13 cases.

The NWHU catchment area has a total of 18 active cases overall. Five health hubs in the region are reporting zero active cases as of Friday.

"It is very positive, and I think it is indication that many people are following public health measures which is great," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon about the current case numbers Friday.

"It could be due to that; benefits of more people are being vaccinated, however our vaccination coverage rates are sitting at about 60 percent which is not high enough to prevent transmission in our community, or in a population," she added.