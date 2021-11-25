A dozen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The new cases bring the number of active, confirmed cases in the district to 49, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Ten of Thursday's cases are due to close contact, while two remain under investigation, the TBDHU said.

Eight of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while four are in Indigenous communities.

The TBDHU didn't say whether any of Thursday's cases are connected with an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Martin Elementary School.

TBDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille said Thursday on CBC Superior Morning, however, that the outbreak at St. Martin is "very significant."

DeMille said earlier this week that the outbreak at St. Martin involved 20 positive COVID-19 cases.

"There's still a lot of work that's happening right now with everybody who was ... advised to isolate," DeMille said. "That was a significant proportion, actually, of the student body at that school."

St. Martin has been closed to in-person learning, and testing is ongoing. DeMille said there's no indication of ongoing spread of COVID-19 within the school community.

"We may still pick up more cases and individuals who were exposed in the school last week and have been incubating the virus," she said, adding COVID-19 symptoms may not appear until seven to 10 days after exposure to the virus.

Another COVID-19 case was confirmed this week at St. Ann Elementary School in Thunder Bay.

Complicating things, DeMille said, is the fact that children can sometimes show "very minor" COVID-19 symptoms.

It's not uncommon, she said, to see cold-like symptoms spread among kids in school.

"This is really a reminder of the importance of screening," DeMille said.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to stay at home and get tested, she said.

"I do recognize for parents, especially parents of young children, that it can be a bit difficult to ... manage, when there are child care issues and their child may have fairly mild symptoms," DeMille said. "I think this is an opportunity just to remind people that it is really important to screen your child and to screen yourself if you're an adult and you're going somewhere."

"If you do have symptoms, stay at home and follow the guidance provided by that screening tool in terms of whether you need to get tested."

Earlier this week, the TBDHU began accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11 (a vaccine for children was recently approved by Health Canada).

Uptake has been good so far, DeMille said.

"Appointments opened on Tuesday morning and by [Wednesday] afternoon, about 1,800 appointments had been booked," she said. "That's across the Thunder Bay District Health Unit with our clinic."

"We estimate that [there are] probably around 10,000 5-to-11 year olds in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit area," she said. "That's a good amount of people that have come forward to get those appointments."

DeMille said pharmacies are expected to get the youth vaccine this week, which will open up more options for vaccinations.