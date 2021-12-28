Thunder Bay Health Unit changes case management amid 'significant' rise of COVID-19

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) says there's been a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in its catchment area, along with an increased presence of the Omicron variant.

The health unit said Tuesday there is evidence of community spread of the virus in Thunder Bay, Ont., along with the Nipigon and Greenstone areas.

"Screening results are increasingly showing the pattern of the Omicron variant. With the rapidly evolving spread of Omicron locally and in the province, TBDHU is in the process of implementing updated provincial guidance for case and contact management," reads a media release from the public health agency.

The health unit said the Provincial Workforce (PWF) is now being used to contact individuals who have COVID-19.

Through this, individuals are provided with instructions on isolation and testing, as well as how to identify and inform close contacts, the health unit said.

TBDHU added it will continue to follow-up with cases associated with higher risk settings, such as hospitals and health-care settings, congregate living settings, schools and child care centres.

The health unit said as cases continue to rise, there may be a delay between the time someone receives a positive result and when they are contacted by the PWF or public health.

Due to the increase in cases and the spread of Omicron variant in the the area the health unit is now asking the following:

Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate. They should not wait to be contacted by the PWF or public health. They are also asked to tell anyone else in their household to isolate as well, regardless of their vaccination status.

Individuals who are positive on a rapid antigen test should assume they have COVID-19. They should isolate and have their household members isolate too while they arrange to get tested.

Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided by the province.

Individuals who have symptoms are being advised to self-isolate, arrange for testing, and advise their household members to isolate as well.

The health unit said further details will be provided shortly, adding that some guidance currently on the TBDHU website is out of date and will also be updated shortly.

Active case count at 153 in Thunder Bay district

Earlier on Tuesday, The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, with its active case count rising slightly to 153.

The health unit reported 10 resolved cases, with no changes to hospitalizations. Three people remain in hospital with the virus.

Ten of the cases reported Tuesday are within Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one case is in a district community.

Six cases are considered to be close contact or household contact, one case is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario. A determination of the source of exposure for four cases remains pending.

Outbreak declared over at École Elsie MacGill Public School

The health unit and Lakehead Public Schools also marked the end of a COVID-19 outbreak at École Elsie MacGill Public School in Thunder Bay.

"There is no evidence that any additional spread of the virus has occurred in the school or in any related settings at this time. Note that all individuals that were identified by public health as a positive case of COVID-19 or close contact will be required to stay home and not return to the school setting until cleared by public health," reads a media release from the health unit.

Northwestern Health Unit reports 30 new cases

Meanwhile, in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) catchment area 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday.

Six new positive COVID-19 cases are in the Dryden Health Hub area, 14 are in the Kenora Health Hub area, two are in the Red Lake Health Hub area, and eight are in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area.

As of Tuesday the health unit is reporting 197 active COVID-19 cases across its eight health hubs.