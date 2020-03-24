No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay as of March 24: TBDHU

As of March 24, there have not yet been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, the city's health unit said.

Ontario-wide, the province said there have been 573 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

Eight of those cases have been resolved, and the patients recovered.

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario.

The province announced Monday all non-essential businesses are being ordered to close for at least two weeks, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, and gas stations are among the types of businesses that will be allowed to remain open, the government said.

In Canada, there are more than 2,500 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.