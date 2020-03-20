COVID-19 'likely' in Thunder Bay, hospital says

A doctor with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said Friday it's "likely" that COVID-19 is in the city, but said if people are doing what they're supposed to, the case can be contained.

"It is likely," Dr. Zaki Ahmed, the hospital's chief of staff, said Friday. "As long as people do their job at keeping themselves self-isolated, and not do the things that they're not supposed to do, not go out into large spaces and not spread that disease, it's going to be self-contained, and that's what we're really hoping for."

Ahmed said that 85 COVID-19 tests have been done in Thunder Bay so far. All results received have been negative; there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the city.

Social distancing will be key to containing an outbreak in the city, Ahmed said.

"Just because your neighbour has it, doesn't mean you're going to get it, unless you break the barriers of social distancing," he said. "You get close, you shake hands, you share a meal, all those things can help spread the disease."

"The majority of people will get better with COVID-19, they're not going to get worse, so the best thing to do is stay at him, stay isolated," Ahmed said. "As you improve, you're going to clear that virus."

Ahmed said it takes three to five days to get results from COVID-19 tests back. However, the hospital will begin treatment prior to the return of tests results if necessary.

"Once we have a high probability, we start treating the person," he said.

Ahmed said the hospital can do 60 tests a day, but that can be ramped up if necessary.