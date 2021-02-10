Health unit confirms COVID-19 case associated with St. Martin School in Thunder Bay

A new COVID-19 case associated with St. Martin School in Thunder Bay has been confirmed by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU).

TBDHU medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille stated in a letter that the individual was at the school while they were infectious. However, DeMille stated the risk of the virus spreading inside the school is low.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said the individual is isolating at home, and the TBDHU said the situation at the school will be monitored for the next two weeks.

The board didn't provide any further details about the case, including whether the affected person is a student or staff member at the school.

This isn't the first case of COVID-19 at St. Martin School during the pandemic. Four other cases were confirmed among individuals associated with the school in December.