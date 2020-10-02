Three Kenora-area schools and a daycare affected as Northwestern Health Unit reports nine new cases

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora area. Some of the cases were identified to be linked to three schools and a daycare, according to a release sent out by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) on the morning of October 2.

The Kenora Catholic District School Board (KCDSB) said it received notification around supper time on Thursday of two positive COVID-19 cases, one each at École Ste-Marguerite Bourgeoys and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Derek Haime, the director of KCDSB, said as soon as the NWHU notified the school board about the cases, the school board made calls to all families in the affected cohorts to tell the students not to attend school today.

Haime said these two new cases affect approximately 40 students between the two schools. Those students are now being provided with synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities while staying home.

Haime also confirmed that enhanced cleaning protocols are in effect, and the two schools are still open.

There are also two positive cases of the COVID-19 within the Keewatin Patricia District School Board. Both cases were reported to affect Valleyview Public School in Kenora.

The school board's website does not indicate how many classes nor cohorts of students were affected, but simply states that "the class(es)/cohort(s) impacted have been closed."

Both school boards say the positive cases are being followed up on by the Northwestern Health Unit and all close contacts of the cases are being called and given instructions by public health authorities.

The school boards also remind students to use the Government of Ontario's school screening tool daily before heading to school.

A release sent out by the NWHU says the remaining five cases are not necessarily linked to the schools. The release said "some are 'normal' community-based cases and one is from a daycare."