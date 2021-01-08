Northwestern Health Unit warns of increased COVID-19 risk in Kenora, Rainy River districts

The medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is warning of increased risk of COVID-19 in the Kenora and Rainy River districts, and encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

In a media briefing on Friday morning, Dr. Kit Young Hoon said one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Rainy River district. That brings the total number of active cases in the NWHU service area to 36.

Twenty-two of those are in the Kenora region, and 14 in the Rainy River region, she said.

"All residents need to be aware of this increased risk, as it applies across communities, and therefore need to be aware of the importance of following public health measures," Young Hoon said. "It is very important that individuals with symptoms get tested as soon as they can."

"The earlier we get positive results, the faster household and close contacts can go into self isolation," she said. "Timeliness is very important, because cases are infectious for 48 hours before their symptoms start. Therefore, if a case takes a long time to get tested, then we might miss that window of opportunity to get close contacts isolated and ensure that they do not infect others during their asymptomatic period."

The Ontario government announced Thursday it was extending the province-wide lockdown for another two weeks in northern Ontario. However, schools in the northwest will reopen on Monday.

Young Hoon said schools are "generally a setting with relatively-little transmission," but added the NWHU will work with schools in its area to ensure public health guidelines are being followed.

"With the increasing rates in our area, the increased risk can impact schools, and so it's important that staff and students are extra vigilant with public health measures," Young Hoon said. "We encourage anyone who is ill over the holidays with COVID-like symptoms, and did not get tested, to self isolate and to get tested as soon as possible."

"If they're choosing not to get tested, then they need to self isolate for 10 days from symptom onset before returning to school."