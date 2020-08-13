City of Thunder Bay receives nearly $9.4M in COVID relief funds from feds and province

The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., will receive nearly $9.4 million in federal-provincial funding to help relieve financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bill Mauro made the announcement Thursday at city hall.

"This is incredibly welcome news and a huge relief for Thunder Bay taxpayers, given the many uncertainties they face as a result of COVID-19," Mauro said in a news release issued Thursday.

"I am pleased to advise we are receiving more than $6 million for general operating budget pressures and $3 million for transit for Phase 1, and we anticipate additional support in Phase 2."

"On behalf of the taxpayers of Thunder Bay, I want to thank the federal and provincial governments for supporting us at this unprecedented time."

Mauro also thanked the organizations who lobbied on behalf of municipalities for the funds, including Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario, Ontario's Big City Mayors, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Costs of reopening

Thunder Bay's operating deficit is currently projected to be at $7 million by the end of 2020 if city facilities and services remain at their current operating levels, Mauro said.

However, many facilities that are currently closed may reopen in the fall, and service levels in other areas may increase, he said.

"There will be expenses associated with the reopening," he said.

"If you use the Complex as an example, the province provides guidelines under which you can reopen, and so some of those guidelines have costs associated with them: if it's only 50 people at a time, if there's appointments required, the enhanced levels of cleaning that are necessary to make sure that you're meeting the health protocols."

Council will receive an update from administration on the projected operating deficit on Aug. 24, Mauro said.

Council voted at Monday's meeting to proceed with a proposed indoor turf facility for Chapples Park despite a recommendation from administration to delay the vote due to the financial uncertainties raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility is estimated to cost approximately $33 million, though Mauro said the city has already put aside $15 million to help pay for it. The remaining debenture would cost average property tax-payers about $20 a year, he said.

Ask if the new federal-provincial funding provides any reassurance to city administrators who expressed reservations about proceeding with the project at this time, city manager Norm Gale said in a text message that they are "digesting what this announcement means."

"Regardless," Gale said, "the 2021 operating budget will be very difficult, especially if the current state (COVID-19) persists."