Thunder Bay police warn of COVID-19 payment scam

Thunder Bay police are warning of a scam promising COVID-19 relief funding.

Police have received complaints about the scam, which involves suspicious emails purporting to be sent from banks.

The emails contain instructions that indicate the recipient is eligible for COVID-19 relief funds.

However, police said the emails are part of a scam, and advise anyone who receives one of the emails not to click any links it contains. The scam is an attempt collect banking information, or other personal information, police said.

In one instance, a person received an email that appeared to come from the Royal Bank of Canada, and claimed the recipient was entitled to a $1,200 "COVID-10 TREAS FUND" payment, police said in a media release, along with links that purportedly contained instructions on how to receive the payment.

Police advise anyone who expects any COVID-19 relief funding to delete these emails, if they receive one.

Instead, police say people should contact their bank independently, and ask for details on how to access the funds.