COVID-19 outbreak declared at Thunder Bay, Ont., long-term care home

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the city.

The TBDHU said Wednesday evening that one staff member at Hogarth Riverview Manor's Birch/Spruce Grove resident home area has tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak at a long-term care home is declared when one staff or resident tests positive, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU is now working with St. Joseph's Care Group to assess the situation and conduct on-site inspections and surveillance.

In a media release, the TBDHU said that Hogarth Riverview took part in the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care homes.

However, under provincial guidelines, the rules for declaring and managing outbreaks in long-term care homes remains the same, regardless of vaccination status, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU also declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Bethammi Nursing Home over on Tuesady.