COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Martin School in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Martin Elementary School in Thunder Bay.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said five people at the school have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday evening.

An investigation has shown the virus spread among the five individuals, and some of the spread occurred at the school, the TBDHU said.

Affected classes and cohorts have been dismissed, and public health officials have been in touch with those identified as high-risk contacts, the TBDHU said.

The school remains open, but the TBDHU said further measures will be implemented as required.

As of Thursday morning, there were 13 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

Two new cases were announced by the TBDHU Thursday. Both are due to close contact, and located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One more death was also announced by the TBDHU, but no further details were provided.

There have now been 66 COVID-related deaths in the TBDHU region since the pandemic began.