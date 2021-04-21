Seven possible COVID-19 cases at Emo mine site await health unit confirmation amid outbreak

Onsite COVID-19 testing at the New Gold Rainy River Mine in Emo, Ont., has flagged seven employees who are identified as possible cases, awaiting additional confirmation from the Northwestern Health Unit.

The NWHU declared an outbreak at the mine site on Tuesday, following the confirmation of three positive cases at the facility, marking the third outbreak this month in the Emo Health Hub.

"The Company has a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan in place and the health and safety of our workforce, and our communities remain our number one concern. We will support all initiatives that align with that objective," said Renaud Adams, New Gold president and CEO, in a news release issued Wednesday.

According to New Gold, operations continue at its Rainy River Mine and the company is working closely with the NWHU to monitor the situation.

"The company's COVID-19 measures are in place to mitigate and limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the well-being of its employees, contractors, their families, local communities, and other stakeholders," read the release.

New Gold said public health guidance and directives of federal, provincial, and regional authorities in respect to general and mine site-specific protocols have been followed.

The company added the Rainy River Mine will continue to work with surrounding Indigenous and local communities to implement and coordinate actions to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

In a media conference held Tuesday, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of Health for the NWHU, said the COVID-19 risk level in the Emo health hub is not considered to be "extremely high."

She said case and contact management in connection to New Gold is ongoing, adding the health unit is following up on possible spread from the facility.

"At this time not everyone is considered a high risk contact in that setting at New Gold mine but there are a number of individuals that are being followed up on and required to isolate," said Young Hoon.

Last week, Young Hoon said a COVID-19 outbreak at Calvary Baptist Church following an Easter Service in Emo was linked to the New Gold mine.

As of yesterday Young Hoon said the investigation into the church outbreak is ongoing.

The health unit is reporting 13 active cases in the Emo Health Hub as of Wednesday. There are a total of 54 active cases throughout the entire NWHU catchment area.