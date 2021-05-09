Northwestern Health Unit reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the Northwestern Health Unit on Sunday.

There were 78 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region on Sunday.

Eleven new cases — one in the Kenora area and 10 in the Sioux Lookout area — were reported in the NWHU's service area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, five new cases of the virus were reported in the Thunder Bay District on Saturday.

Two of those cases were due to close contact, two had no known exposure, and one was under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Four of Saturday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one was in an Indigenous community.

Nine cases were listed as resolved. As of Saturday, there were 37 known, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU does not provide COVID-19 case number updates on Sundays.

The TBDHU also confirmed seven new variants of concern on Saturday.

The variants, however, are not part of Saturday's total, but rather from positive cases that were reported earlier.

All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that screening happens after a positive case is reported to public health.