Northern Ontario School of Medicine confirms COVID-19 case on Lakehead campus

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has confirmed one of Thunder Bay's recent COVID-19 cases was on its Lakehead University campus.

No further details about the case — including whether the individual is a student, or staff or faculty member — were provided.

A spokesperson for the school said the affected individual is following the direction of public health officials, and is self-isolating.

Contract tracing has begun, and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit will reach out to anyone identified as a close contact.

According to the health unit, there were 52 active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area as of Wednesday afternoon.