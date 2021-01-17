The Northwestern Health Unit has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Two of the cases are in the Rainy River District and one is in the Kenora region, the health unit said.

No further information about the cases was immediately provided.

The health unit said it has begun following up with impacted individuals, and their contacts.

The health unit also said COVID-19 outbreaks at the Atikokan General Hospital's extended care department and Riverview Manor in Rainy River have been declared over.