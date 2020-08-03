New positive COVID-19 test in Sioux Lookout Area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) says it's received a report of a new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout area for an individual whose primary residence is outside of the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area.

Follow-up with the person involved and their contacts has started according to protocol, the health unit said in an email on Monday.

Anyone who is identified as a contact for the person who tested positive will be contacted directly, the email said.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results.

Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.