New COVID-19 case confirmed in Kenora area
The Northwestern Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the Kenora area.
The Northwestern Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the Kenora area.
The health unit said it's following up with the individual, and their contacts, but no further information about the case was immediately provided.
The health unit said further information, including the individual's gender, age, and method of transmission, would be posted on Ontario's COVID-19 data page when it's available.