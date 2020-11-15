New COVID-19 case in Dryden/Red Lake area

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting a new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden/Red Lake region.

The new case is connected to a previously announced case, the health unit said in a news release issued Saturday.

It has begun following up with the person's contacts, it said.

The NWHU does not release information about the location of COVID-19 test results for privacy reasons.

It will post information about the person's gender, age and method of transmission to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

The case is the only one currently active in the Dryden/Red Lake region.

There have been 16 previous cases, all of which are now resolved.

As of Friday, there had been a total of 87 cases of COVID-19 throughout the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, of which seven remained active.

The catchment area stretches across 171,288 square kilometres and serves 19 municipalities and 39 First Nation communities, including Dryden, Atitkokan, Kenora and Rainy River.