COVID-19 variants yet to be confirmed in Thunder Bay, but still a 'concern': medical officer of health

The medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) says she's concerned about the possibility of COVID-19 variants spreading in the city, despite no confirmation that's occurring yet.

"There could be variants of concern that are spreading right now ... that we won't be necessarily aware about till a week or two from now," Dr. Janet DeMille said Thursday. "And that's just because people need to get tested, and those tests analyzed for that."

However, DeMille said she's encouraged, as many of the city's positive COVID-19 samples are being tested to determine if the case is due to a variant.

"So far, the numbers that we're seeing [are] not indicative of the variant being here, at least in significant quantities," she said. "But given how it's spreading in the province and increasingly driving spread in some areas, that's certainly a concern."

A COVID-19 variant was recently detected in the Dryden area, according to the Northwestern Health Unit.

However, even without confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Thunder Bay, the city's COVID-19 numbers are still a concern.

On Thursday, the TBDHU confirmed 46 new cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district, bringing the number of active cases to 423.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath raised the issue in Question Period at Queen's Park on Thursday.

"A significant and uncomfortable amount of cases are being reported every day," Horwath said. "COVID-19 is essentially everywhere. It's in many different places and it's spreading."

"Speaker, why didn't [Premier Doug Ford] announce yesterday that they were sending a whole bunch of vaccines to Thunder Bay, a place that clearly needs them desperately?"

In her response, Ontario health minister Christine Elliot agreed the situation in Thunder Bay is "serious;" she said more provincial support is on the way.

"We have provided 20 assigned provincial case managers that have gone up there," Elliot said. "They've asked for 10 more. We're going to do that."

Elliot also said the province has provided $2.7 million to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), which allowed the facility to add 30 beds, and additional vaccine doses are also being provided.

DeMille said while currently, the TBDHU is still focused on providing the vaccine to people age 85 and over, that will change soon.

"We launched our own immunization clinic last week, and that was the target group that we chose," she said. "And we knew we were going to get a lot of high demand. So we limited it."

"We were able to manage it by just targeting the over 85," she said. "But of course, we are going to be moving down to 80 plus. And then as we get through those, it's going to go down to 75 and such."

DeMille also noted other priority groups, such as health care workers and Indigenous people, are also receiving the vaccine.

"We do have capacity to deliver more [vaccines], and people will see that expand, including in terms of the age group for our clinic, very shortly," she said.

DeMille said the province is also launching a call centre next week, which will provide more support for booking vaccination appointments.

"As we move forward, we're gearing up, or ramping up, on a lot of this vaccine rollout," DeMille said. "As we move forward, hopefully with the support of the province's system as well as what we're able to do here, that will get easier."

In a statement issued Wednesday, the TBRHSC said the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay has increased demand for testing, with testing volumes nearly doubling in recent weeks.

Currently, about 400 test swabs are performed every day, a rise from 180 a day in January, and 240 a day in February.