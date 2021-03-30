COVID-19 variant linked to Walmart outbreak in Dryden

A COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been linked to an outbreak declared at a Walmart in Dryden, Ont., in recent days, the Northwestern Health Unit said Wednesday.

It marks the second case in the northwestern Ontario that's been linked to the same variant in the past few days. A high school student tested positive for it earlier this week.

Health unit officials said COVID-19 is believed to be spreading in the community across a range of age groups. It's likely people unaware they have the virus are contributing to the issue

"With the [Easter] long weekend approaching, it is imperative that the public does not gather with anyone who they do not live with, and does not travel, even within the region unless it is for an essential purpose," the health unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, said in a written statement.

The health unit is urging anyone with one or more symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate and get tested.

As of Wednesday, there were 11 active COVID-19 cases within the Dryden health hub area.