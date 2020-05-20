Health unit confirms two new COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed two people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are from the Thunder Bay area.

The (TBDHU) said one case is a woman in her 70s. She has no history of travel, nor known exposure to another positive COVID-19 case.

The second case is in a woman in her 60s. Public health officials are working to determine who she's been in contact with.

The two new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the TBDHU service area to 81.

Three cases in the Thunder Bay Distirct - including the two individuals admitted to hospital on Wednesday - are active, and 77 resolved, while one person who contracted the virus is deceased.

The Northwestern Health Unit also confirmed a new COVID-19 case in the Fort Frances area on Wednesday.

The individual contracted the virus through work-related travel, the Northwestern Health Unit said.

No further details on that case have been provided.