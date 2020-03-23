No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in city: TBDHU

There are not yet any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay as of Monday morning, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

An updated number of tests conducted in the city wasn't immediately available; the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said about 85 tests had been done in the city as of Friday.

All results returned had been negative, although the hospital said some test results had not yet come back.

However, at the time, hospital chief of staff Dr. Zaki Ahmed said it's likely that COVID-19 has arrived in Thunder Bay, but proper social distancing can help prevent the spread of the virus.

There were 503 confirmed cases in Ontario as of Monday; eight of those have been resolved, while six were fatal.

In Canada, there are more than 2,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.