New COVID-19 case reported in Sioux Lookout area

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Sioux Lookout area.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced its latest positive test on Tuesday morning. The health unit's defined Sioux Lookout region includes nearly 20 separate communities.

The health unit said it is following up with the individual and their close contacts.

There have been 77 confirmed and probable cases within the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area since the start of the pandemic, with 21 of those in the Sioux Lookout region.

The latest positive test is one of four currently active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit jurisdiction, along with two cases in the Kenora area and one in the Dryden and Red Lake region.